Government Appoints Sandeep Pradhan As Whole‑Time Member At SEBI

The government on Wednesday appointed Sandeep Pradhan, an Indian Revenue Service officer, as a Whole‑Time Member (WTM) on the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. He will serve a term of three years from the date of taking charge.

Pradhan is a 1990 batch IRS officer currently serving as the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) in Pune.

"The Central Government hereby appoints Shri Sandip Pradhan, IRS (IT:1990), Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Pune as Whole Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification from the Department of Economic Affairs said.