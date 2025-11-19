ADVERTISEMENT
Government Appoints Sandeep Pradhan As Whole‑Time Member At SEBI
Sandeep Pradhan will serve a term of three years as SEBI member from the date of taking charge.
The government on Wednesday appointed Sandeep Pradhan, an Indian Revenue Service officer, as a Whole‑Time Member (WTM) on the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. He will serve a term of three years from the date of taking charge.
Pradhan is a 1990 batch IRS officer currently serving as the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) in Pune.
"The Central Government hereby appoints Shri Sandip Pradhan, IRS (IT:1990), Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Pune as Whole Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification from the Department of Economic Affairs said.
