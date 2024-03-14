Gopal Snacks Shares Debut At 12.72% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of Gopal Snacks Ltd. listed on the BSE on Thursday at Rs 350 apiece, a discount of 12.72% to its IPO price of Rs 401 apiece.

On the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 351, a 12.47% discount to its IPO price.

The Rs 650-crore initial public offering was subscribed 9.02 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (17.5 times), followed by non-institutional investors (9.5 times), portion reserved for employees (6.88 times) and retail investors (4.01 times).