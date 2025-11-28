Google’s AI Progress Drives MediaTek To Best Week Since 2002

MediaTek Inc. shares posted their best week since 2002, as artificial intelligence advances at its client Google help reshape the growth outlook for the Taiwanese chipmaker.

The stock rose for a fifth-straight day Friday in Taipei, taking its weekly gain to 22%, on investor enthusiasm over Google’s latest Gemini model and AI chip deals. MediaTek has reportedly partnered with the Alphabet Inc. unit on design of tensor processing units, seen as a potential rival to Nvidia Corp. chips in AI applications.

Known for its smartphone chips, MediaTek has suffered from a cloudy outlook for end-product demand as well as margin pressure due to competition and high development costs. The AI news has brought relief for the shares, which are still down 1% on the year.

China business remains tough into 2026, yet “Google TPU upside should offset the smartphone headwind in the longer term,” according to Morgan Stanley analysts Charlie Chan and Daniel Yen. They upgraded the stock to overweight from equal-weight on Thursday.