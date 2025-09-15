Alphabet Surpasses $3 Trillion In Market Value

Alphabet Inc. joined an elite group of companies valued at more than $3 trillion on Monday in the latest sign of improving sentiment for the Google parent.

Shares rose as much as 4.3% to $251.22, resulting in a market capitalization just over $3 trillion. The stock has soared more than 70% off its April low, adding roughly $1.2 trillion in value over that span.

Alphabet joins a short list of other companies valued above $3 trillion, with Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Apple Inc. as the only other publicly traded stocks above that level.