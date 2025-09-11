Goodluck India Shares Slump 15% In Two Days: What's Dragging The Stock?

Shares of Goodluck India Ltd. have fallen 15% since Wednesday after the company lowered its FY26 revenue growth guidance amid geopolitical uncertainty and tariff woes.

Goodluck India is currently trading with cuts of more than 6%. The scrip had fallen 9% on Wednesday as well.

This comes after the management of the company, which is primarily involved in the manufacturing of steel products, revised its FY26 revenue growth guidance from 20% to 12%.

Speaking to a TV news channel, the management cited geopolitical uncertainty and tariff pressure as key reasons for the guidance revision.

“We were expecting 20%, but with geopolitical tensions and tariff problems, we might end up with around 12%,” said MC Garg, Chairman and Managing Director of Goodluck India.