Gold's Wild Ride: From Hitting Record High To Snapping Nine-Week Winning Streak. What's Next?

Global gold prices endured a turbulent week, witnessing their highest tip and the sharpest sell-off in over a decade. US spot gold declined 1.64% on Friday to trade almost flat at $4,128 an ounce.

The metal is set to snap its nine-week winning streak, despite peaking to an all-time high of $4,381.58 per ounce on Monday. It is set to close with around 3% weekly decline, as per the rates that stood at the time of publishing this report.

The slump was triggered by a dramatic 6.3% single-day plunge on Tuesday, the steepest fall since 2013, coming just after the metal hit a record high.

On India's Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures dropped 0.19% on Friday to trade at Rs 1,23,868 per 10 gram. During the week, it reached a high of 130,749. However, the decline in the subsequent days positions the metal's for a weekly decline of about 2.5%.

Despite the recent correction, gold still remains up by more than 50% so far this year.

Analysts attribute the slide this week to a shift in sentiment as hopes of progress in the US–China trade negotiations reduced the appeal of safe-haven assets. A stronger US dollar further weighed on gold prices, as the metal is denominated in the American currency.