Goldman Sachs’s Top Asia Banker Says China Stock Rally Has Room To Run

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top Asia banker sounded an optimistic note on Chinese equities amid resurgent flows and said the firm is hiring in Hong Kong and India.

“What we’re hearing from our clients and investors is sentiment has improved” around China’s stock market, said Kevin Sneader, the firm’s president of Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “China still faces many challenges, but this rally in the equity markets has got some legs.”

Despite a sluggish economic backdrop, Chinese stocks are surging. The benchmark CSI 300 has gained around 10% since the end of July, compared with just 1.6% for MSCI’s all-country index. Optimism that China’s breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and efforts to cut overcapacity will revive growth have helped fuel the gains.