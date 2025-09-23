Maruti Suzuki Shares Hit Record High After Goldman Sachs Upgrade — Check Price Target, Stock Rating And More

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s share price jumped to fresh high in Tuesday's session after Goldman Sachs upgraded the rating to Buy and hiked target price. The brokerage raised the target price to Rs 18,900 from Rs 13,800 apiece.

The current target price implies a potential upside of 19% from Monday's close.

Goldman Sachs expects that there will likely be a pickup in the market for entry level cars after Maruti Suzuki India changed prices post GST cuts. The new simplified rate structure for rate cut came into effect on Monday.