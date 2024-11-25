Goldman Sachs Tech ECM Head Sees IPOs More Than Doubling In ’25

A more active market for first-time share sales will lead to a pickup in technology firms going public, according to a senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker.

The number of tech initial public offerings will “likely more than double” in 2025, with the rate of companies debuting by the end of the year getting more in line with an annual average of about 34, said Will Connolly, the Wall Street bank’s head of technology equity capital markets.

“There’s a massive population of big, scaled companies in tech that are IPO candidates and there’s a lot of demand to put money to work,” said Connolly, speaking on the sidelines of Goldman Sachs’ Private Innovative Company Conference in Las Vegas last week.

“The question is how quickly can people recalibrate to a more active IPO market,” Connolly said.