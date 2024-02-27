Goldman Sachs Trades At A Discount. Here’s Why.

Second, revenue generation is erratic: there are few regular billings in this business. The 10-K provides helpful disclosure on the distribution of Goldman’s daily net trading revenue. Last year, the firm actually lost money on 37 individual days, equivalent to 15% of the trading calendar. That’s on a par with 2022 but before that, you have to go back to 2015 to see as many loss-making days. The difference is that the losses come bigger. In 2015, the biggest daily loss was somewhere between $50 million and $75 million. In 2022, there were three days when the firm lost more than $100 million, and last year there was another.