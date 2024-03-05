Gold Flirts With New Record High On U.S. Interest Rate Outlook

Unlike other investing trends that come in and out of style — from SPACs to crypto — gold has always had a place in many investors’ portfolios, though demand ebbs and flows with external events. In addition to watching for rate cuts, investors typically want to own bullion in times of economic and political uncertainty; a polarizing, upcoming US presidential election and ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza certainly fit the bill. Strong physical buying from central banks and investors in Asia has also been a pillar of support.