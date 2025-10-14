Gold Vs Silver Vs Sensex: Here's Which Did Best In Last 10 Years

In the last 10 years, gold returned negative returns of 7.31%. The returns over the decade have swung into profit and loss due to the high volatility in the hard assets' prices. This still stands lower compared to the 12.32% loss in silver, as per YA Wealth Global's data.

Gold's returns over the last five years stand at an impressive 33.15%, while silver had returned a higher gain of 37.23% over the same period. During this period, the Sensex managed to return 2.64%.

In the last two years, the performance of gold dipped to returns of 6.37%. while silver slipped to losses of nearly 10%. In contrast to the safe-haven metals, the Sensex returned a stellar 49.75% during the year.

Taking this month into consideration, due to a surge in safe-haven demand. the yellow metal returned the highest among the lot. While gold returned 43.76%, the returns on silver stood at 44.65%. These compared to the Sensex delivering nearly 2% gains this year.