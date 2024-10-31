Gold Vs Equity: Evaluating These Asset Classes By Performance Over A Year

Investors pick asset classes they invest in based on the returns and the risk they are willing to take for these returns. Among the asset classes, gold has always held its place through generations of Indians.

As geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in various global situations arise, gold has been considered a safe haven investment. Ahead of major events like US Fed rate cuts or approaching conflict, the global demand for gold increases and drives the prices higher.

While the larger international cues have determined the trajectory of global demand and prices, these movements in price and demand have also been reflected in the domestic market.