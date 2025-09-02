Gold Touches Record High Above $3,500 On US Rate-Cut Bets

“The last time gold hit $3,500 was during intra-day trading, so we would be keen to see if gold manages to make a daily close above that level as that could lend some momentum,” said Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp currency strategist Christopher Wong, referring to the metal’s April peak. “There is still risk of fresh geopolitical risks and policy uncertainties returning, and that would lend a kicker to gold.”

Silver, meanwhile, has continued to outperform gold. The white metal is up about 40% so far this year, with prices breaching $40 an ounce for the first time since 2011 on Monday. The metal is also valued for its industrial uses in clean-energy technologies, including solar panels. Against that backdrop, the market is headed for a fifth year of deficits, according to the Silver Institute.

A weaker US dollar has also boosted buying power in major consuming countries like China and India.