Gold To Touch $5,000 In 2026, Says HSBC On Safe Haven Demand Amid Volatile Geopolitics

HSBC says the rally continues to be fuelled by a potent mix of safe-haven flows and risk-off positioning. A softer US dollar, policy uncertainty and concerns around ballooning fiscal deficits — particularly in the US — are encouraging investors to seek protection in bullion.

Institutional demand has been a key driver. Heavy buying in ETFs, OTC markets and futures by real-money investors and momentum-driven funds has more than offset weakening physical demand so far. However, HSBC cautions that long positions on the CME are elevated and vulnerable to bouts of liquidation, setting the stage for sharp corrections.

"Trading is likely to be characterised by high volatility and wide ranges," the bank says, noting that rallies could stall if expected rate cuts fail to materialise.