Gold Surges To Fresh High, Triggering Rally In Jewellery Stocks

International gold prices surged to fresh highs on Friday, triggering a rally in jewellery stocks in the domestic equity market. Spot gold peaked to $2,570.3 per ounce — a new record high — and the yellow metal's futures on the Comex rose as high as $2,599 an ounce.

On India's MCX, gold futures for December delivery were trading 0.63% higher at Rs 73,852 per 10 grammes at 2:58 p.m. The rates were inching close to the all-time high of Rs 74,094 clocked in July.

On Thursday, spot gold had climbed nearly 2% as the US dollar extended declines ahead of an expected rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next week. Prices also received a boost following the euro's increase against the dollar, as investors reduced their expectations for further rate cuts by the European Central Bank, which had lowered rates on Thursday.