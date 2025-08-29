Gold Surges 32% So Far In 2025: Should You Invest Now Or Wait For A Correction?

Gold has been on a remarkable run this year, surging 32% so far in 2025. On Jan. 24, the spot gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange crossed Rs 80,000 per 10 grams for the first time, and by March it had breached Rs 90,000. Now, it is over the Rs 1 lakh milestone.

The rally has been mirrored globally. Spot gold in the international market crossed $3,000 per ounce in March and climbed to $3,392 by early May. As of 20 June, prices hovered near $3,368 per ounce.

According to Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, the surge reflects “intensified macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures” shaped by US fiscal instability, rising debt, weakening dollar confidence, and escalating global tensions.

In comparison Nifty 50 has given returns of 3.19% so far, lower than the 32% surge in gold.