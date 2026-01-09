Gold Steadies As Traders Look To US Jobs Data For Rate-Cut Clues

Gold steadied, as traders weighed a stronger dollar and US economic data due Friday that will set the tone for interest-rate policy this year.

Bullion was near $4,465 an ounce, having risen 3.4% in the week through Thursday, and was facing some downward pressure after US initial jobless claims came in slightly lower than expected for the week ending Jan. 3. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency’s strength, has gained 0.5% this year, making gold more expensive for most buyers.

December jobs data due Friday will offer clues to whether the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates again after three successive cuts in 2025. The nonfarm payrolls numbers are expected to show stronger hiring but unemployment should remain steady — conflicting signals that are unlikely to build urgency for the Fed to resume rate cuts, according to Bloomberg Economics.