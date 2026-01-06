Gold Steadies As Traders Look Beyond Venezuela Risk To US Data

Gold is fresh from posting its best annual performance since 1979, hitting a series of record highs throughout last year with support from central-bank buying and inflows to bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. Three successive rate cuts by the Fed were also a tailwind for precious metals, which don’t pay interest.

The outlook for 2026 is “far more finely balanced,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at City Index Ltd. “Central-bank buying, the direction of global bond yields, and how much easing is truly left in the pipeline will matter more than ever,” he said in a note.

Bullion is trading roughly $100 below the all-time high of $4,549.92 hit on Dec. 26. Some leading banks forecast further gains this year, especially with the Fed expected to deliver additional interest-rate reductions and Trump reshaping the US central bank’s leadership. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said last month that its base case was for a rally to $4,900 an ounce, with risks to the upside.

In the near term, however, there’s concern that a broad rebalancing of commodity indexes might put pressure on prices. The record-breaking rallies in gold and silver could push passive tracking funds to sell some contracts to match new weightings, beginning Thursday.

Gold edged down 0.2% to $4,440.55 an ounce as of 8:20 a.m. in Singapore. Silver slipped 0.4% to $76.30 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a key gauge of the US currency’s strength, rose 0.1%.