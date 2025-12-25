Gold Steadies As Traders Book Profits After Rally To Record

Gold was little changed following a three-day rally that took the precious metal to an all-time high above $4,500 an ounce. Platinum tumbled more than 6%, also retreating from an all-time high touched overnight.

Some traders are starting to take profits as the year draws to a close after a ferocious run in the precious-metals markets that still leaves gold up almost 70% in 2025. Platinum has more than doubled.

Technical indicators supported the selling. Gold’s 14-day relative strength index was in overbought territory Wednesday, a warning that the price could be due for a pause or pullback.