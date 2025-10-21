Gold Slumps Most In Four Years As Record-Breaking Rally Cools

Gold slid the most in four years, with technical indicators looking stretched while US-China tensions ease.

Bullion fell by as much as 3.8%, after hitting a fresh peak of $4,381.52 an ounce on Monday. Gold’s ferocious rally has measures like relative strength indicating that prices have passed well into overbought territory. A strengthening US dollar has also made precious metals more expensive for most buyers.

Demand for precious metals as haven assets has cooled somewhat as US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are set to meet next week to iron out their differences on trade, and a seasonal buying spree in India has ended.