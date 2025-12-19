Gold, Silver Trade Lower — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities
Spot gold saw losses after a week of consecutive sessions of gains, with bullion hovering near $4,315.20 an ounce.
Gold prices in India dipped marginally to Rs 134,720, with silver also witnessing a slight downtick at Rs 203,210 on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association.
Meanwhile, spot gold saw losses after a week of consecutive sessions of gains, with bullion hovering near $4,315.20 an ounce.
Gold recorded its third consecutive annual gain in 2025, while silver notched its second. The Federal Reserve’s third straight rate cut last week provided a boost for precious metals, which offer no interest returns.
This year, gold has surged by nearly two-thirds, setting up its strongest annual performance since 1979. The rally has been fueled by aggressive central-bank purchases and robust inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 134,250 per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 134,480 on Friday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 134,580, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 134,300 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 134,870 per 10 gm.
The three-month forward prices for the yellow metal are at $4,349.20.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price traded at Rs 203,210 per kilogram on Dec. 19, according to the India Bullion Association. The white metal hit a record of $65 an ounce this week.
The three-month forward prices for the white metal were trading lower at $65.04, and spot silver also saw a marginal dip at $65.02.