Gold, Silver Trade Lower — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Gold prices in India dipped marginally to Rs 134,720, with silver also witnessing a slight downtick at Rs 203,210 on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold saw losses after a week of consecutive sessions of gains, with bullion hovering near $4,315.20 an ounce.

Gold recorded its third consecutive annual gain in 2025, while silver notched its second. The Federal Reserve’s third straight rate cut last week provided a boost for precious metals, which offer no interest returns.

This year, gold has surged by nearly two-thirds, setting up its strongest annual performance since 1979. The rally has been fueled by aggressive central-bank purchases and robust inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds.