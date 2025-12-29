Gold, Silver Trade Lower — Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices in India have dipped on Monday after a continued rally the past two weeks. Despite the holiday season leading to thinner trading volumes there has been a historic rally in precious metals.

Today, the domestic price of 24-karat gold surged past the Rs 140,310 per 10-gram mark, while silver is at the Rs 241,030 per kilogram milestone in major cities, according to the India Bullion Association.

Spot gold prices stood at $4,515.90. The white metal's recent surge has been remarkable, with prices climbing over 150% this year, outpacing gold's gains.