Gold, Silver Trade Lower — Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities
Spot gold prices stood at $4,515.90. The white metal's recent surge has been remarkable, with prices climbing over 150% this year, outpacing gold's gains.
Gold and silver prices in India have dipped on Monday after a continued rally the past two weeks. Despite the holiday season leading to thinner trading volumes there has been a historic rally in precious metals.
Today, the domestic price of 24-karat gold surged past the Rs 140,310 per 10-gram mark, while silver is at the Rs 241,030 per kilogram milestone in major cities, according to the India Bullion Association.
Gold Rates Today
In Mumbai, the financial capital, 24-karat gold is trading at approximately Rs 140,050 per 10 grams. The price for 22-karat gold, commonly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 128,379 per 10 grams.
In the national capital, Delhi, prices also remained slightly higher due to local taxes and demand, with 24-karat gold quoted at Rs 139,810 per 10 grams and 22-karat gold at Rs 128,159. Chennai saw even steeper rates, with 24-karat gold touching Rs 140,460 per 10 grams, while Bengaluru was at Rs 140,160 per 10 gms, and Hyderabad at Rs 140,280 per 10 gms.
Three-month future prices stood at $4,540.50.
Silver Rates Today
Silver prices retreated on Monday after briefly soaring to an unprecedented $84 an ounce, marking a record-breaking rally driven by speculative buying and a persistent supply-demand imbalance. The white metal dropped as much as 5% during the session before recovering some losses.
Spot silver is at $79.61, while three-month future prices stood at $79.36.
The surge followed five consecutive days of gains, fueled by a weaker dollar and heightened geopolitical tensions, which have boosted investor appetite for precious metals. The year-end rally has propelled silver, gold, and platinum to all-time highs, underscoring strong demand amid global uncertainty.