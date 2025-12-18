Gold, Silver Trade Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Gold prices in India rose to Rs 134,820, with silver witnessing a considerable rise at Rs 206,280 on Thursday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold held steady gains after a week of consecutive sessions of gains. Bullion hovered near $4,332.93 an ounce, showing a strong uptick.

For the yellow metal, 2025 marked the third consecutive year of gains while for silver, it marked the second consecutive year of gains. US inflation numbers due today will be watched closely for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s appetite for further rate cuts might be impacted.

Gold prices also found support after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.