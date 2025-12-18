Gold, Silver Trade Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities
Spot gold held steady gains after a week of consecutive sessions of gains. Bullion hovered near $4,332.93 an ounce, showing a strong uptick.
Gold prices in India rose to Rs 134,820, with silver witnessing a considerable rise at Rs 206,280 on Thursday, according to the India Bullion Association.
For the yellow metal, 2025 marked the third consecutive year of gains while for silver, it marked the second consecutive year of gains. US inflation numbers due today will be watched closely for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s appetite for further rate cuts might be impacted.
Gold prices also found support after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 134,410 per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 134,640 on Thursday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 134,750, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 134,460 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 135,030 per 10 gm.
The three-month forward prices for the yellow metal are at $4,363.40.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price traded at Rs 206,680 per kilogram on Dec. 18, according to the India Bullion Association. The white metal hit a record of $65 an ounce this week.
The three-month forward prices for the white metal were trading higher at $66.63, while spot silver was marginally lower at $66.28.