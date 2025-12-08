Gold, Silver To Shine Brighter? Precious Metals Rally May Continue | The Reason Why

Have you told your grandmother that her portfolio of jewellery outperformed your SIPs this year? I am sure her heirloom got a lot more valuable, thanks to the precious metals rally. Gold is up by 60%, platinum by 90% and silver broke all records by nearly doubling this year. On the contrary, the Nifty 50 Index gained 10% and the MSCI World Index 20%.

Somewhere out there, I feel sad for a whole generation of youngsters, regretting the day they lectured their parents about “keeping too much gold” or even convincing them to sell jewellery and buy equities. I can imagine their ‘I-told-you-so’ stare.