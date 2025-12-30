Gold, Silver Rates Today In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, And Other Cities
Gold prices remained resilient today, trading near all-time highs as domestic demand persists despite the steep costs.
Silver and gold rates in India have concluded the year on a high note, with the metal prices maintaining their upward momentum in major metropolitan hubs including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.
Driven by a combination of geopolitical tensions, industrial demand in China, and a weakening US dollar, the "yellow" and "white" metals have delivered tremendous returns for investors this December.
Gold Rates Today
Gold prices remained resilient today, trading higher as domestic demand persists despite the steep costs. In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,34,770 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 1,23,539
Mumbai and Kolkata reported similar figures, with 24-carat gold retailing at approximately Rs 1,35,010 per 10 grams and Rs 1,34,830 respectively. In the southern markets, Chennai recorded the highest rate among the metros at Rs 1,35,400 for 24-carat gold, while Hyderabad followed closely at Rs 1,35,220 per 10 grams and Bengaluru reported a gold rate as Rs 1,35,110
Silver Rates Today
Silver has stolen the spotlight this week, outperforming gold in percentage terms. Silver touched a rate of Rs 2,23,600 per kilogram before witnessing some profit-booking in Mumbai.
Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,23,210 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is even higher at Rs 224,250 and Rs 2,24,950 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,35,010
Delhi: Rs 1,34,770
Bengaluru: Rs 1,35,110
Chennai: Rs 1,35,400
Hyderabad: Rs 1,35,220
Kolkata: Rs 1,34,830
Pune: Rs 1,35,010
International Gold And Silver Rate
Silver has stabilised following its most significant single-day decline in over five years, as investors locked in gains after a robust year-end surge. On Tuesday, the metal held steady near $73 per ounce after a 9% tumble in the prior session.
Gold remained largely unchanged, recovering from its sharpest drop in two months. Analysts suggest the retreat was driven by technical overextension and thin holiday liquidity, which intensified recent price volatility, reports Bloomberg.