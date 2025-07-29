Gold, Silver Rates Steady—Check Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold and silver was trading marginally lower on Tuesday extending the slip in prices since Friday. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 98,040 per 10 gm, compared to Rs 98,300 on Monday as per the India Bullion Association. It had slipped from Rs 1,00,820 mark earlier last week.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was last week Rs 1,00,820 on July 22. On the global front the record high was $3,500 on April 22. The price of the commodity has gone as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.

During the first week of July, the highest price that the commodity rose to was Rs 97,580 on July 7 on the back of Trump's rollout of fresh tariffs and safe haven demand. The prices had slipped to Rs 96,790 on July 9.

In the last week of July, the prices saw a steep climb followed by a plunge in rates. The volatility in prices are heightened as Trump's tariff deadline approaching. Last week gold corrected by 0.21% and closed at Rs 97,819 levels. In spot market it made a high of $3438 levels and corrected by 0.40% and finally closed at $3326 levels.

Precious metal prices were dented this week by improving risk appetite, as a US-Japan trade deal and optimism over the potential for more agreements spurred buying into riskier instruments.

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 97,690 per 10 gm, compared to Rs 97,950 on Monday. While the gold price in Mumbai was Rs 97,860 per 10 gm, against Rs 98,120 on Monday.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 97,940, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 97,730 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 98,150 per 10 gm.

In the United States, gold was trading at $3,343.50 an ounce, according to the World Gold Council.

Aug. 5 futures for the yellow metal was trading marginally lower at Rs 97,514 according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.