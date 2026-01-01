Business NewsMarketsGold, Silver Rates On New Year 2026 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold, Silver Rates On New Year 2026 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,35,300 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 1,24,025, according to Bullions website.

01 Jan 2026, 09:34 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose. (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

On this New Year's Day, Jan.1, 2026, gold and silver prices in India are witnessing a slight cooling period following a record-breaking rally in 2025.

While the overall trend remains bullish, the market is currently experiencing "thin liquidity" as global exchanges observe the New Year holiday.

Gold Rates Today

In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,35,300 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 1,24,025, according to Bullions website.

Mumbai and Kolkata reported similar figures, with 24-carat gold retailing at approximately Rs 1,35,530 per 10 grams and Rs 1,34,350, respectively. In the southern markets, Chennai recorded the highest rate among the metros at Rs 1,35,930 for 24-carat gold, while Hyderabad followed closely at Rs 1,35,730 per 10 grams and Bengaluru reported a gold rate as Rs 1,35,640.

Silver Rates Today

Silver soared again on the first day of the year with an Indian average at Rs 2,36,150. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,35,720 in Mumbai, according to Bullions website.

Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,35,310 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is even higher at Rs 2,36,400 and Rs 2,36,090 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,35,530

Delhi: Rs 1,35,300

Bengaluru: Rs 1,35,640

Chennai: Rs 1,35,930

Hyderabad: Rs 1,35,730

Kolkata: Rs 1,34,350

Pune: Rs 1,35,010

How 2025 Ended For Gold And Silver

Gold and silver prices eased in the national capital tracking weak global trends and a firm US dollar on the final trading day of the year, even as both precious metals logged remarkable gains in 2025.

Despite the fall on the final trading day of the calendar year, gold prices have recorded an exceptional rally in 2025, delivering 73.45% returns, or Rs 58,310, from Rs 79,390 per 10 grams, recorded on January 1.

Silver prices also retreated and snapped a six-day record-breaking rally. The white metal depreciated by Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,39,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) in the local bullion market. On a yearly basis, silver has outperformed gold, by delivering robust returns of about 164%. The prices of white precious metal have jumped by Rs 1,48,500, from Rs 90,500 per kg recorded at the beginning of the year.

ALSO READ

Gold And Silver Retail Prices Ease On Year-End Trade; Logs Strong Gains In 2025
Opinion
Gold And Silver Retail Prices Ease On Year-End Trade; Logs Strong Gains In 2025
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT