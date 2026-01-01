Gold, Silver Rates On New Year 2026 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices eased in the national capital tracking weak global trends and a firm US dollar on the final trading day of the year, even as both precious metals logged remarkable gains in 2025.

Despite the fall on the final trading day of the calendar year, gold prices have recorded an exceptional rally in 2025, delivering 73.45% returns, or Rs 58,310, from Rs 79,390 per 10 grams, recorded on January 1.

Silver prices also retreated and snapped a six-day record-breaking rally. The white metal depreciated by Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,39,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) in the local bullion market. On a yearly basis, silver has outperformed gold, by delivering robust returns of about 164%. The prices of white precious metal have jumped by Rs 1,48,500, from Rs 90,500 per kg recorded at the beginning of the year.