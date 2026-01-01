Gold, Silver Rates On New Year 2026 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities
In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,35,300 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 1,24,025, according to Bullions website.
On this New Year's Day, Jan.1, 2026, gold and silver prices in India are witnessing a slight cooling period following a record-breaking rally in 2025.
While the overall trend remains bullish, the market is currently experiencing "thin liquidity" as global exchanges observe the New Year holiday.
Gold Rates Today
Mumbai and Kolkata reported similar figures, with 24-carat gold retailing at approximately Rs 1,35,530 per 10 grams and Rs 1,34,350, respectively. In the southern markets, Chennai recorded the highest rate among the metros at Rs 1,35,930 for 24-carat gold, while Hyderabad followed closely at Rs 1,35,730 per 10 grams and Bengaluru reported a gold rate as Rs 1,35,640.
Silver Rates Today
Silver soared again on the first day of the year with an Indian average at Rs 2,36,150. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,35,720 in Mumbai, according to Bullions website.
Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,35,310 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is even higher at Rs 2,36,400 and Rs 2,36,090 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,35,530
Delhi: Rs 1,35,300
Bengaluru: Rs 1,35,640
Chennai: Rs 1,35,930
Hyderabad: Rs 1,35,730
Kolkata: Rs 1,34,350
Pune: Rs 1,35,010
How 2025 Ended For Gold And Silver
Gold and silver prices eased in the national capital tracking weak global trends and a firm US dollar on the final trading day of the year, even as both precious metals logged remarkable gains in 2025.
Despite the fall on the final trading day of the calendar year, gold prices have recorded an exceptional rally in 2025, delivering 73.45% returns, or Rs 58,310, from Rs 79,390 per 10 grams, recorded on January 1.
Silver prices also retreated and snapped a six-day record-breaking rally. The white metal depreciated by Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,39,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) in the local bullion market. On a yearly basis, silver has outperformed gold, by delivering robust returns of about 164%. The prices of white precious metal have jumped by Rs 1,48,500, from Rs 90,500 per kg recorded at the beginning of the year.