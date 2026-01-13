Gold, Silver Rates On Jan 13— Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities
Today, gold is trading at Rs 1,42,540 while silver is at Rs 2,68,580, according to Bullions' website.
Gold and silver prices have increased across major Indian cities on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, amid a continued rally in precious metals following US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell receiving subpoenas from the Department of Justice as well as global volatility.
Gold Rates Today
In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,42,530 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,41,550. Both cities have maintained their lead over the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,41,480.
The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Hyderabad leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,42,260, while Chennai and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,42,150 and Rs 1,41,840 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.
Silver Rates Today`
Silver rallied significantly, outpacing gold's gains with an Indian average at Rs 2,64,490. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,64,000 in Mumbai, according to Bullion's website.
Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,63,500 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price remains higher at Rs 2,64,800 and Rs 2,64,400 per kg, driven by robust industrial demand and local market premiums.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,42,730
Delhi: Rs 1,41,480
Bengaluru: Rs 1,41,840
Chennai: Rs 1,42,150
Hyderabad: Rs 1,42,260
Kolkata: Rs 1,41,550
Gold And Silver Rates In International Market
Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after a sharp rally in the previous session, driven by fresh concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s independence following renewed pressure from the Trump administration on Chair Jerome Powell.
Bullion was trading around $4,588 an ounce after surging nearly 2% on Monday, as Powell described the threat of a potential criminal indictment as another attempt to undermine the central bank. The episode reignited the so-called “sell America” trade, with the dollar weakening and US Treasuries coming under pressure across the yield curve, reports Bloomberg.