Gold, Silver Rates On Jan 12— Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities
Today, gold is trading at Rs 1,39,400 while silver is at Rs 2,52,380, according to Bullions' website.
Gold and silver prices have increased across major Indian cities on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, as the precious metals felt the pressure of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell receiving subpoenas from the Department of Justice.
Gold Rates Today
In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,39,140 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar upward trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,38,960. Both cities have outpaced the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,38,900.
The southern markets, however, continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,39,550, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,39,660 and Rs 1,39,250 respectively, further widening the price gap between the southern hubs and the capital.
Silver Rates Today`
Silver rallied even more than gold levels with an Indian average at Rs 2,52,380. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,51,920 in Mumbai, according to Bullion's website.
Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,51,490 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is even higher at Rs 2,52,660 and Rs 2,52,320 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,39,140
Delhi: Rs 1,38,900
Bengaluru: Rs 1,39,250
Chennai: Rs 1,39,550
Hyderabad: Rs 1,39,660
Kolkata: Rs 1,38,960
Gold And Silver Rates In International Market
Gold prices stabilised around $4,575 per ounce, influenced by a stronger US dollar and the recent DoJ action against US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Gold just emerged from a record-setting year, where almost every tailwind supporting the precious metal combined, from falling interest rates and heightened geopolitical tension, to lower trust in the US dollar, reports Bloomberg.