Gold, Silver Prices Trade Mixed — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Spot gold held steady after four consecutive sessions of gains, supported by expectations of further monetary easing in the US following last week’s rate cut.
Gold prices in India rose slightly to Rs 1,33,820, with silver witnessing a slight downtick at Rs 1,92,470 on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association.
Meanwhile, spot gold held steady after four consecutive sessions of gains, supported by expectations of further monetary easing in the US following last week’s rate cut. Bullion hovered near $4,320 an ounce, showing little change.
Gold has surged more than 60% this year and silver has more than doubled. Both metals on track for their best annual performances since 1979. The rallies in the precious metals have been driven by increased central bank purchases and investors pulling back from sovereign bonds and currencies.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 133,350 per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 133,580 on Monday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 133,680, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 133,400 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 133,970 per 10 gm.
The 3-month forward prices for the yellow metal are at $4,354.15.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price rose to trade at Rs 1,92,470 per kilogram on Dec. 15, according to the India Bullion Association. The white metal hit a record of $64.31 an ounce last week.
The 3-month forward prices for the white metal were trading higher at 63.015, while spot silver was marginally up at $62.65 maintaining the gains of Friday's session.