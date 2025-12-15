Gold, Silver Prices Trade Mixed — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India rose slightly to Rs 1,33,820, with silver witnessing a slight downtick at Rs 1,92,470 on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold held steady after four consecutive sessions of gains, supported by expectations of further monetary easing in the US following last week’s rate cut. Bullion hovered near $4,320 an ounce, showing little change.

Gold has surged more than 60% this year and silver has more than doubled. Both metals on track for their best annual performances since 1979. The rallies in the precious metals have been driven by increased central bank purchases and investors pulling back from sovereign bonds and currencies.