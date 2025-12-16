Gold, Silver Prices Trade Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India rose slightly to Rs 1,34,390, with silver also witnessing a considerable rise at Rs 1,97,840 on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold held steady after a week of consecutive sessions of gains. Bullion hovered near $4,314.50 an ounce, showing little change.

Bloomberg has reported that gold has surged almost 65% this year and silver has more than doubled, with both on track for their best annual performances since 1979. The rallies have been on the back of elevated central-bank buying and caution by investors over sovereign bonds and currencies.