Gold, Silver Prices Trade Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Spot gold held steady after three consecutive sessions of gains, supported by expectations of further monetary easing in the US following this week’s rate cut.
Gold prices in India rose slightly to Rs 1,32,720, with silver also witnessing a slight uptick at Rs 1,98,980 on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association.
Meanwhile, spot gold held steady after three consecutive sessions of gains, supported by expectations of further monetary easing in the US following this week’s rate cut. Bullion hovered near $4,280 an ounce, showing little change after a 1.2% rise in the previous session.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,32,250, per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 1,32,480 on Friday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,32,580, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,32,300 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 1,32,860 per 10 gm.
The Feb. 26 futures are at Rs 1,32,469 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. The spot prices of the yellow metal were $4,274.75 on Friday, according to Bloomberg.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price rose to trade at Rs 199,200 per kilogram on Dec. 12, according to the India Bullion Association. The white metal hit a record of $64.3120 an ounce on Thursday.
March 26 futures for silver were trading lower at Rs 1,98,942, according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange, while Spot silver was marginally up at $63.64 maintaining the gains of the previous session.