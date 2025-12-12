Gold, Silver Prices Trade Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,32,250, per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 1,32,480 on Friday.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,32,580, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,32,300 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 1,32,860 per 10 gm.

The Feb. 26 futures are at Rs 1,32,469 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. The spot prices of the yellow metal were $4,274.75 on Friday, according to Bloomberg.