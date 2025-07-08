Gold, Silver Prices Trade Higher After Trump's Tariff Letters — Check Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold and silver prices were trading marginally higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump released more tariff letters to various countries like Japan, South Korea Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, South Africa and Bangladesh among others.

Gold price was trading at Rs 97,580 per 10 grams, as per the India Bullion Association, slightly higher than Rs 97,310 levels on Monday. In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,00,470 on June 15. In June, the commodity's price has gone as low as Rs 95,780 on June 28.

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 97,240 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 96,970 per 10 grams on Monday. Gold price in Mumbai was Rs 97,400 per 10 grams, against Rs 97,140 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, the rate was Rs 97,280 per 10 grams, while in Bengaluru the rate stood at Rs 97,480. Price for the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 97,690 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold spot price was 0.28% higher at $3,333 an ounce on Monday.

Aug. 5 futures for the yellow metal was lower at as it was trading at Rs 97,248, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.