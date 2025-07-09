Gold, Silver Prices Trade Flat — Check Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold and silver were trading flat on Wednesday as the safe haven demand for the metal slipped lower. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed 50% tariff on copper imports, while threatening to slap 200% tariff on pharmaceutical products.

The announcement came at a press briefing where Trump said pharmaceutical companies exporting to the US would have a year-and-a-half before they faced the tariffs.

The US President also said he would announce tariffs on chips, among other products. While Trump has so far sent tariff letters to 14 countries, he is expected to send out more letters in the coming days.

Gold was trading at Rs 96,790 per 10 gm, as per the India Bullion Association, higher than the Rs 97,580 levels on Tuesday. In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,00,470 on June 15. Price of the commodity has gone as low as Rs 95,780 on June 28.