Gold, Silver Prices Spike — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India was trading flat at Rs 1,30,300 and silver gained at Rs 1,87,880 on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association. Moreover, silver in the spot market gained to trade at $61.18.

Meanwhile, Spot gold price rose on Wednesday to trade around $4,213 an ounce. Despite the pull back from record high last month gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.