Gold, Silver Prices Slip Lower — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold prices slipped marginally along with Silver on Monday after a stable range of trade last week. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 99,820 per 10 gm, as per the India Bullion Association, the commodity was trading at Rs 99,950 per 10 gm on Friday.

Gold has been seeing a steady climb for nearly last six months, as traders heightened activity in the safe haven asset following first announcement of tariffs by US on other nations. In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 100,82 on June 22. The price of the commodity has gone as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.

Last week gold prices increased by 0.79% and closed at $3,362 levels. On MCX prices closed higher by 1.98% and closed at 99,754 levels. There was risk premium safe haven demand paired with political economical uncertainty that supported the gold prices.