Gold, Silver Prices Rise After Trump Moves To Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Gold price was well over the Rs 1,00,000 level, on the back of US President Donald Trump's move to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Trump moved to oust Cook from her post at the US central bank in the wake of allegations from a White House ally that she falsified documents on mortgage applications.

The yellow metal was trading higher at Rs 1,00,870 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 1,00,650 on Monday.

The announcement comes after the US Department of Justice indicated it planned to investigate Cook, following a criminal referral from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte alleging that she may have committed a mortgage fraud.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.