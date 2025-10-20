Gold, Silver Prices On Diwali: Check Rates On MCX, Comex And Spot Market

Gold prices remained higher in the domestic and international markets on Monday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.8% to Rs 1,28,556 per 10 grams. Silver contracts were flat at Rs 1,55,518 per one kilogram.

In the spot market, gold was quoted at Rs 1,31,425 on Diwali day..

On the international market, the yellow metal edged up, recouping after a steep drop last week from a record high, on President Donald Trump's comments that alleviated US-China trade tensions and drove investors towards riskier assets. Bullion rose 1.5% to $4,272 on Comex.

Silver prices fell as much as 1.2% before trimming losses, after closing 4.3% lower Friday on signs that a squeeze in London stockpiles may be easing, Bloomberg reported.

Local gold prices are expected to witness some consolidation and mild correction this week as the recent record-breaking rally looks overstretched and physical demand eases after the festive rush, analysts said.

After hitting fresh highs in global and domestic markets, bullion may trade in a narrow range, with investors eyeing the US funding bill, key global data releases, and remarks from Federal Reserve officials ahead of the Oct. 28-29 policy meeting, they added.