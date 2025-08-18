Gold, Silver Prices Hold Steady — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices fell slightly on Monday but largely held steady after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's Alaska summit. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,00,390 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 1,00,420 on Thursday.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.