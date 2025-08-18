Business NewsMarketsGold, Silver Prices Hold Steady — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Hold Steady — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,00,390 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 1,00,420 on Thursday.

18 Aug 2025, 07:09 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10.(Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
Gold prices fell slightly on Monday but largely held steady after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's Alaska summit. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,00,390 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 1,00,420 on Thursday.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.

Gold Price In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai

In New Delhi, the price fell to Rs 1,00,030 per 10 gm compared to Rs 1,00,060 on Thursday. The gold price in Mumbai declined to Rs 100,210 compared to Rs 1,00,240.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,00,280, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,00,070 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 1,00,500 per 10 gm.

The spot gold price was trading lower at $3,341.6 an ounce, according to the World Gold Council. Oct. 3 futures for the yellow metal were trading 0.01% higher at Rs 99,850, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Silver Prices

Silver prices corrected by 0.86% and closed at $37.98 levels during the previous week. On MCX, silver prices corrected by 0.82% and closed at Rs 1,13,943.

The precious metal's price was at Rs 1,15,010 per kilogram on the India Bullion Association. Sept. 5 futures for silver were trading 0.03% higher at Rs 1,13,976, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.

