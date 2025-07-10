Gold, Silver Prices Flat — Check Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold and silver were trading flat on Wednesday as the safe haven demand for the metal slipped lower. US President Donald Trump imposed a fresh round of tariffs on seven countries on Wednesday, in addition to the earlier levies.

Among the seven countries with fresh tariffs are Sri Lanka, Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq and Libya. While Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq and Libya will face 30% tariffs from Aug. 1, Philippines will face 20% tariffs. Brunei and Moldova will both get 25% tariffs.

Gold was trading at Rs 96,790 per 10 gm, as per the India Bullion Association, which was the same levels as Wednesday. In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,00,470 on June 15. Price of the commodity has gone as low as Rs 95,780 on June 28.