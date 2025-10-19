Business NewsMarketsGold, Silver Prices Fall Sharply After Dhanteras — Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Gold, Silver Prices Fall Sharply After Dhanteras — Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Gold and silver prices have retreated considerably since, with gold seeing an immediate fall of up to Rs 2,400 per 10 grams after Dhanteras.

19 Oct 2025, 01:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gold and silver prices have retreated post Dhanteras. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Gold and silver prices have retreated post Dhanteras. (Photo: Unsplash)
After an unprecendented rally, gold and silver prices in India witnessed a sharp correction after the end of Dhanteras, as profit booking and easing global outook pulled rates back from the recent record highs.

Gold prices, after all, had touched unprecedented levels during Dhanteras as demand levels remain sky high despite the soaring prices. The price of 24-carat gold touched as high as Rs 1,34,000 levels in select cities in India.

However, the prices have retreated considerably since, with gold rates seeing an immediate fall of up to Rs 2,400 per 10 grams after Dhanteras. This comes after market buyers and investors took advantage of the high prices to book profits.

Gold Prices In Top Cities

Gold prices (24 carat, 10 grams) across Indian cities on Oct. 19. are as follows

  • Kolkata: Rs 1,30,860

  • Mumbai: Rs 1,20,220

  • Chennai: Rs 1,26,660

  • Bengaluru: Rs 1,26,390

  • Delhi: Rs 1,22,990

Silver prices, too, saw a bigger price dilution post Dhanteras, as buyers and investors opted to book profits following a stupendous rally.

In select cities, the prices of silver fell up to 8%, as even demand environment slowed after the end of Dhanteras, where consumers spent as much as Rs 1 lakh crore.

While silver prices remain noticably high in Mumbai at around Rs 1,90,000 per kg, it is much cheaper in Kolkata at around Rs 1,72,000 per kg.

Silver Prices in Top Cities

  • Kolkata: Rs 1,72,000

  • Mumbai: Rs 1,90,000

  • Chennai: Rs 1,90,000

  • Bengaluru: Rs 1,80,000

  • Delhi: Rs 1,72,000

Market experts have recently flagged the sky high gold and silver prices as signs of a stressed global environment. The recent pullback, therefore, is not exactly surprising.

Despite the correction post-Dhanteras, though, both gold and silver prices have retained a significant portion of the gains made in 2025.

