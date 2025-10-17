Gold, Silver Prices Extend Record Run — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold prices in India today were trading at levels above the Rs 1,30,200 mark, amid the festive season. The gold price today rallied to a fresh high of Rs 1,30,230 according to the India Bullion Co.

Gold prices scaled a new peak for the fifth consecutive session in the international market on Friday. Heightened US-China trade frictions and bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates through the end of the year have supported demand.

The precious metal jumped 0.5% to $4,227 an ounce in the spot market. Bullion has risen about 5% so far this week amid a breakneck rally underway since mid-August. In October so far, the metal has appreciated by 9.5%. Gold prices spiked to the new high driven by factors like safe-haven demand due to the ongoing geo-political uncertainty. Investors are now eyeing on private data for crucial clues about an already murky US economic outlook.

Gold has soared more than 50% this year as President Donald Trump shook up trade and geopolitics, with prices on track for the biggest annual gain since 1979. Additionally, Central banks have been fervent buyers of the yellow metal, while the Fed’s rate cut last month spurred investors to pile into gold-backed exchange-traded funds, with September registering the strongest monthly inflows on record, according to AMFI data.