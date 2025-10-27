Gold, Silver Prices Edge Up Marginally — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India on Monday gained marginally to trade higher at Rs 1,23,570, after the festive season. Earlier the gold prices slid sharply following a massive rally during and before the festive season.

Meanwhile Silver price was also trading higher at Rs 1,47,520 per kilogram on Oct 27.

The previous drop in prices was led by a confluence of factors including positive trade talks between China and the US, a stronger dollar, overstretched technicals, and uncertainty on investor positioning due to the government shutdown were factors cited for the price drop on the gloabl scale.

Gold prices had scaled a new peak for the fifth consecutive session in the international market two weeks ago. The heightened US-China trade frictions and bets of a Fed rate cut through the end of the year have supported demand of the yellow metal, as reported by Bloomberg.