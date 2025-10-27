Business NewsMarketsGold, Silver Prices Edge Up Marginally — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold, Silver Prices Edge Up Marginally — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Earlier the gold prices slid sharply following a massive rally during and before the festive season.

27 Oct 2025, 08:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check Gold and Silver rates for Monday. (Image: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Check Gold and Silver rates for Monday. (Image: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gold prices in India on Monday gained marginally to trade higher at Rs 1,23,570, after the festive season. Earlier the gold prices slid sharply following a massive rally during and before the festive season.

Meanwhile Silver price was also trading higher at Rs 1,47,520 per kilogram on Oct 27.

The previous drop in prices was led by a confluence of factors including positive trade talks between China and the US, a stronger dollar, overstretched technicals, and uncertainty on investor positioning due to the government shutdown were factors cited for the price drop on the gloabl scale.

Gold prices had scaled a new peak for the fifth consecutive session in the international market two weeks ago. The heightened US-China trade frictions and bets of a Fed rate cut through the end of the year have supported demand of the yellow metal, as reported by Bloomberg.

ALSO READ

Bull Run Over? Time To Book Profit In Gold, Silver, Says Goldilocks Research's Gautam Shah
Opinion
Bull Run Over? Time To Book Profit In Gold, Silver, Says Goldilocks Research's Gautam Shah
Read More

Gold Price: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices 

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,23130, per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 1,23,340 on Monday

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,23,440, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,23,180 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 1,23,700 per 10 gm.

The Dec. 5 futures stood at Rs 1,23,255 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. The spot prices of the yellow metal rose to $4,075 on Monday, according to the World Gold Council.

Silver: Spot And Future Price

The precious metal's price was trading higher at Rs 1,47,520 per kilogram on Oct 27, according to the India Bullion Association.

Dec. 5 futures for silver were trading lower at Rs 1,47,150, according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange.

ALSO READ

NSE To Levy Additional Margins On Gold And Silver Contracts — Here's What This Means
Opinion
NSE To Levy Additional Margins On Gold And Silver Contracts — Here's What This Means
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT