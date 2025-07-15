Gold, Silver Prices Dip After Trading Higher— Check Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold and silver saw a slight dip on Tuesday after trading higher on Monday. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 98,170 per 10 gm, as per the India Bullion Association, the commodity was trading higher at Rs 98,210 per 10 gm on Monday. In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,00,470 on June 15. Price of the commodity has gone as low as Rs 95,780 on June 28.

Last week, the highest price that the commodity rose to was Rs 97,580 on July 7 on the back of Trump's roll out of fresh tariffs and safe haven demand. The prices had slipped to Rs 96,790 on July 9.

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 97, 820 per 10 gm on Tuesday compared to Rs 97,870 per 10 gm on Monday. Gold price in Mumbai was Rs 97, 990 per 10 gm, against Rs 98,030 per 10 gm, the previous day.

In Kolkata, the rate was Rs 97, 860 per 10 gm, while in Bengaluru the rate stood at Rs 98,070. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 98,280 per 10 gm.

In the United States, gold was trading lower at $3,357.20 an ounce.

Aug. 5 futures for the yellow metal was flat as it was trading at Rs 97,778 according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.