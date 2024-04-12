Gold Breaches Rs 73,000 Mark; Silver Hits Fresh Peak

Gold and silver prices rallied for the fourth straight session and hit fresh peaks on Friday. the yellow metal saw sharp gain of Rs 1,050 to breach Rs 73,000 per 10 grams level amid bullish global trend. According to HDFC Securities, gold price surged Rs 1,050 to hit its lifetime high of Rs 73,350 per 10 grams in Delhi. It had closed at Rs 72,300 per 10 grams in the previous session.