Gold Stocks Lose Luster Despite Precious Metal's Record Run

March was rather grim for investors, who had parked their money on the assumption that jewellery stocks and non-banking lenders dealing with gold would replicate the movement seen in gold prices.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Titan Co., and Muthoot Finance Ltd. were the only companies that saw their shares gain in March. During the same time, jewellery companies like Renaissance Global Ltd. and Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. saw a decline of 25% and 19%, respectively.

Companies like Muthoot Finance Ltd. and Manappuram Finance Ltd. have gained strongly and reclaimed their record highs, replicating the recent surge in gold prices, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president-research, Religare Broking. "We could see some breather after this move, but the tone is likely to remain positive."

Participants can consider accumulating them on dips, he said.

The main reason for this is that rising prices are dampening investors' sentiments, leading to a decline in sales. During a gold rally, jewellery stock trades are mixed, according to Mishra. "(Investors') focus should be on financing companies and selectively on jewellers."

But, to be sure, on a year-to-date basis, the companies have given a return of almost 54%, led by the recently listed Motisons Jewellers Ltd. Uday Jewellery Industries and Muthoot Finance were the only companies to have given negative returns on a year-to-date basis.