Gold Scales New Record High Of Rs 1.24 Lakh — What's Fuelling The Fresh Surge?

Gold prices in India surged to yet another record high on Tuesday, with rates crossing the Rs 1.24 lakh per 10 gram mark, news agency PTI reported, citing data sourced from the All India Sarafa Association.

This development marks a significant milestone, driven by global and domestic factors converging to support the yellow metal's safe-haven appeal.

The new milestone was reached a day after the 24-karat gold closed at a high of Rs 1,23,300 per 10 gram in the spot market.

In the futures market, gold was up 0.56%, with December contracts trading at Rs 1,20,943 per 10 gram at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), at 7:33 pm.

At the heart of this rally lies heightened investor demand amid escalating geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Internationally, spot gold traded volatile around $3,983 per ounce, swinging between $3,980 and $3,940 as markets brace for a heavy data week in the United States.

Here's a look at some of the factors contributing to gold's fresh surge: