Gold Rises To Rs 72,800, Silver Extends Loss

Gold prices rose by Rs 250 to Rs 72,800 per 10 grams in the local market, on Monday, driven by higher demand from jewellers. This follows a lower settlement of Rs 72,550 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, Comex gold was trading at $2,461.10 per ounce, a decrease of $8.70 from the previous close.

"Comex gold experienced a volatile session, plummeting sharply before recovering as traders assessed a severe stock sell-off and rising Middle East tensions," Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.