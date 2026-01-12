Gold Rises To Record High On Soft US Jobs Data, Iran Tensions

Gold rose to a record high after US jobs data left expectations for additional US interest-rate cuts intact, while intensifying protests in Iran kept geopolitical tensions elevated.

Bullion climbed above $4,564 an ounce early on Monday after last week’s US employment report showed job growth was below forecasts last month, supporting bets the Federal Reserve will continue cutting borrowing costs to support the economy. Silver also traded just shy of a all-time peak.

Markets have priced in at least two cuts this year, after the Fed delivered three consecutive reductions in the second half, aiding gold which doesn’t pay interest.